What you need to know about Bexar County's joint general, special, bond elections

SAN ANTONIO - Early voting in Bexar County's joint general, special and bond elections begins Monday and will run through next Tuesday.

General voting in the joint general, special and bond elections is scheduled for May 5.

Here's everything you should know before heading to the polls.

Am I registered to vote?

You can check if you're registered to vote on the Bexar County Elections website by entering your date of birth and street number on your registration card.

Do I need to bring anything with me to the polling site?

You must bring an acceptable form of identification to your polling site.

Where can I vote?

During early voting, registered voters may vote at any polling location. In this case, on May 5, you may only vote at your designated polling location which can be found by clicking the appropriate links below.

What propositions, candidates and bonds are on the ballot?

Ballots vary on where you reside, however, a generic sample ballot can be found on the Bexar County Elections website.

You can find your specific sample ballot by entering your address information on your voter registration card.

