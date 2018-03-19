Embattled Edgewood ISD superintendent to resign, source says

SAN ANTONIO - Edgewood Independent School District Superintendent Emilio Castro will resign his position, possibly as soon as this week, a source told KSAT 12 News.

The district's board of managers plan to discuss a separation agreement with Castro on Thursday night.

Castro is accused of inappropriately touching a female employee multiple times, according to a police report filed in February.

Related: Edgewood ISD superintendent accused of inappropriately touching female coworker

He was placed on paid administrative leave.

The separation agreement will be discussed in closed and open sessions, according to the meeting agenda.

Related: Edgewood ISD places superintendent on administrative leave

Castro was hired by the district in late 2016.

edgewood-isd-agenda.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.