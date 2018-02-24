Edgewood ISD places superintendent on administrative leave following sexual harassment allegations

SAN ANTONIO - The Edgewood Independent School District superintendent is now on paid administrative leave after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her several times.

Emilio Castro and the woman work together. The decision was to put him on administrative leave was made at a school board meeting Friday night.

While Castro is on administrative leave, chief academic officer Phillip Chavez will be taking over as administrator in charge of the district.

“As we move forward, we're depending on the strength of our administrators and team to continue their roles and focus on student achievement,” Chavez said.

“Any allegation of sexual harassment has to be taken seriously. Time is up, as we heard. This type of behavior is not acceptable, not condonable,” said Texas state Sen. Jose Menendez.

A source told the KSAT Defenders that, last May, two women at Edgewood ISD wanted to file formal complaints against Castro for allegedly touching them, but they did not out of fear for retaliation.

Castro was hired by the district in late 2016.

