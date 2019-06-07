Euthanasia imminent at city shelter, rescue group warns

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is sending a plea for help because Animal Care Services, the city's animal shelter, is at code red.

That means some dogs could be released to the euthanasia room Friday.

Pets Alive is at full capacity at every one of its locations and is unable to take in dogs from the city shelter.

"If no one helps the at-risk animals and if we do not have open kennel space then unfortunately, the outcome is grim," Pets Alive Executive Director Rebecca Mayberry said.

A spokesperson with Animal Care Services confirmed that seven animals have been euthanized so far, as they were passed up for adoption or placement with a rescue.

"As you may know, summer is high season for everyone and now is the best time for residents to adopt a shelter pet-the kids are out of school and the family can really get to know their new companion," said the ACS spokesperson.

ACS is currently running an adoption secial:

$15 for kittens

$25 for dogs

