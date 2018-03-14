Family of 5, pet dogs escape early morning house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A family of five and their pet dogs all safely escaped a house fire early Wednesday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at the home located in the 420 block of North San Felipe Avenue, which is located not far from Culebra Road on the city's near West Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found both flames and heavy black smoke already showing. The fire likely started in a shed or on the backside of the home, fire officials said.

RELATED: Man accidentally starts fire while mowing lawn at southwest side home

RELATED: Man injured in NW Side apartment fire

The family and their pets made it safely out and will now be staying with other family in the area.

The monetary damage caused by the fire is estimated to be $20,000.

Arson investigators have been called in to determine the cause.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.