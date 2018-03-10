Man accidentally starts fire while mowing lawn at southwest side home

SAN ANTONIO - A dozen firefighters were dispatched to a home on the southwest side Saturday afternoon after a man accidentally set a gas can on fire while mowing the lawn.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Humboldt Street around 12:30 p.m. for a report of flames.

A man said he was mowing the lawn when he somehow caught a gas can on fire and the flames spread to the home. San Antonio Police Department officers rescued another person from the home.

It's unclear how much damage the fire caused.

