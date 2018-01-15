Sleeping man hit in knee by stray from gas station fight

SAN ANTONIO - A man hit by a stray bullet early Sunday morning as he slept should be out of the hospital on Monday, said his uncle.

Jesus Rodriguez Jr., 40, was sleeping in his bed in the 2100 block of East Southcross around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. At the same time, police said, a small group of people in the parking lot of a gas station across the street and down the block had some kind of argument that escalated into gunfire.

READ ORIGINAL REPORT: Man hit by stray bullet from gas station shootout while sleeping

Rodriguez was hit in the knee by a stray that smashed through the window. His uncle, Roy Garcia, said Rodriguez is at SAMMC but should be released on Monday.

Garcia lives in the house as well, but was out of town with his wife when the shooting happened. He returned Sunday to find a hole in the window and another in the TV where the bullet apparently ended up after hitting Rodriguez.

Garcia said he cleaned up the blood, comparing the room to a TV show crime scene.

"Something like that will catch you off guard because you don't expect that in your house, you know?" Garcia said. "Enough for you to come home to see your nephew shot in the knee, all the blood on the floor. All the blood in the bed area and everything you know? You don't expect that. You know? It's scary."

He also could not help but think of even worse scenarios that could have been.

"The bullet going that fast, penetrating through the window and hitting him, right? It could've easily hit him the chest, the heart the head, the legs. It could've hit him any part of the body," Garcia said.

Garcia said he hopes whoever fired the shot comes forward.

Police said they were working to get descriptions of the suspects. The gas station where the shooting occurred, at the corner of East Southcross and South New Braunfels Avenue has surveillance cameras.

