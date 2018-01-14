Man hit by stray bullet from gas station shootout while sleeping

SAN ANTONIO - A man was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after he woke up with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to San Antonio police, the man was hit by a stray bullet resulting from a shootout at a nearby gas station at the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and Southcross Boulevard. Police said a group of people started shooting at each other in the parking lot at around 3:30 a.m., but it's unclear why.

A stray bullet went through a window of a home in the 2100 block of Southcross Boulevard and hit the man in the leg while he was sleeping. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

