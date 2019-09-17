FBI says 'Dapper Desperado' bank robber could be in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas bank robber dubbed the "Dapper Desperado" by the FBI could be in the San Antonio area.

The man robbed a Comerica Bank in Houston on Aug. 29 and then a Wells Fargo Bank in Victoria on Aug. 31.

In the Houston robbery, the man wore an oversized brown suit, an oversized light blue dress shirt, gray Converse sneakers and reflective sunglasses.

In the Victoria robbery, the man wore a red hat, red T-shirt, blue jeans and a gray blazer.

The FBI said the man could be in the San Antonio or Austin area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

