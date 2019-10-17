Feds: Academy broke law by selling rifle used in Sutherland Springs church attack

Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - A sporting goods retailer violated the law by selling an AR-15-style rifle and large-capacity magazine to a man who used them to kill more than two dozen worshippers at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, federal prosecutors said.



The Department of Justice said Tuesday in a San Antonio court filing that Devin Kelley presented a Colorado driver's license at an Academy Sports + Outdoors store in San Antonio to buy the rifle and ammunition.



Prosecutors said federal law requires Academy to comply with Colorado statutes that would have prohibited the sale.



Academy declined comment Thursday.



Prosecutors want to add Academy as a responsible third party in an ongoing lawsuit .



Kelley fired at least 450 rounds in the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in November 2017. Authorities say he shot himself to death.

Related stories:

Sutherland Springs families file new lawsuit against Academy over illegal gun sale

Judge allows Sutherland Springs lawsuit against Academy Sports & Outdoors to proceed

Academy Sports + Outdoors wants Sutherland Springs lawsuit dismissed

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.