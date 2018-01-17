Fire reignites at Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A house fire reignited late Tuesday night, once again damaging a Northeast Side home, the San Antonio Fire Department said Wednesday.

The new fire occurred just before 11 p.m. at the house located in 5000 block of Crusade Drive.

Firefighters said the original fire started around 6 p.m. and it rekindled. Officials said they are not sure how the fire started, since both the electric and gas were shut off earlier.

The fire was mostly in the garage area but spread to part of the attic.

Officials said there is no damage estimate at this time.

Five people were displaced by the original fire. No one was home at the time it reignited.

