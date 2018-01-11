Food left cooking on kitchen stove likely cause of overnight house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A family of four and their two dogs safely escaped a house fire that was likely started by food left cooking on a kitchen stove, San Antonio firefighters said Thursday.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Northcrest Drive, which is located near Lockhill Selma and Blanco Road just off Loop 410.

Firefighters said the husband started smelling smoke when someone left food to burn.

The stove was destroyed by the fire and the ceiling and wall burned, damaging much of the kitchen, firefighters said.

Once the fire was put out the family was able to stay inside the home. There is no damage estimate at this time.

