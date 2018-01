SAN ANTONIO - A grease fire broke out at a home Tuesday evening on the far West Side.

Firefighters said around 7 p.m., someone was cooking in their kitchen and started a grease fire at the home on Prescott Drive.

Crews quickly got the fire under control, but there is damage to several rooms in the home.

Two people and a dog were able to make it out safely. They are staying somewhere else for now.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.