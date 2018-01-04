News

Student's deep answer to simple riddle leaves teacher stunned

Teacher's puzzle of the week took an unexpected turn

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Headline Goes Here

OAKLAND, California - One first-grade student’s wrong answer to a riddle was so great it left the whole class unimpressed when the teacher revealed the right one.

Bret Turner, a teacher at Head-Royce School in California, posted a puzzle of the week for his first-grade students.

More News Headlines

It reads: 
“I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I’m the beginning of eternity, the end of time & space. What am I?”

"The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment,” Turner tweeted.

NATIONAL: Powerball jackpot grows to $550 million

Turner then revealed the correct answer, “to a largely unimpressed audience,” as he puts it.

Other guesses before the big reveal were:
Not everything
All stuff
The end
Nothing thing

The tweet has been liked more than 240,000 times in two days.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.