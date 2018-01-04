Student's deep answer to simple riddle leaves teacher stunned

OAKLAND, California - One first-grade student’s wrong answer to a riddle was so great it left the whole class unimpressed when the teacher revealed the right one.

Bret Turner, a teacher at Head-Royce School in California, posted a puzzle of the week for his first-grade students.

It reads:

“I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I’m the beginning of eternity, the end of time & space. What am I?”

"The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment,” Turner tweeted.

NATIONAL: Powerball jackpot grows to $550 million

Turner then revealed the correct answer, “to a largely unimpressed audience,” as he puts it.

Other guesses before the big reveal were:

Not everything

All stuff

The end

Nothing thing

The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 2, 2018

The tweet has been liked more than 240,000 times in two days.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.