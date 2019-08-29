Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Mayor Lila Cockrell

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is asking organizations to lower their flags to half-staff in honor of former Mayor Lila Cockrell, who died Thursday.

"As a mark of respect for the passing of Mayor Lila Cockrell, I have asked organizations to lower their flags in recognition of the City of San Antonio's first female mayor," Nirenberg said in a tweet. "Flags will be flown at half-staff immediately for Mayor Cockrell through the time of interment."

Cockrell was the first woman to serve as mayor of the Alamo City, serving as elected mayor from 1975 to 1981 and 1989 to 1991.

A schedule of memorial services has yet to be released, but former Mayor Henry Cisneros will deliver the eulogy.

"It'll be a very difficult eulogy for me," Cisneros said. "I've had the honor of delivering many eulogies as citizens of our city passed and family members. But next to my parents, my mom and dad, this woman touched me deeply more than anybody else I can think of. And my own feelings towards San Antonio or as a member of my family and Lila Cockrell is inseparable from that."

Cisneros served as mayor in between Cockrell's two stints.

