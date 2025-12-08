Two arrested, one wanted in fraud and identity theft scheme, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two suspects face multiple charges, and one is wanted, in connection to a fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 28, deputies were contacted by a man who said he received a dealership letter congratulating him on buying a 2022 Cadillac, a purchase he did not authorize.

Deputies contacted the dealership last Monday, and the sheriff’s office said they were told a man was inside the business trying to purchase another vehicle with a fake ID. The dealership noticed “expiration” was misspelled on the ID.

A San Antonio police officer notified deputies the 2022 Cadillac reported was at the dealership parking lot, and a man was attempting another fraudulent purchase of a vehicle valued at $55,045.

Deputies said they arrested Lloyd Garza,42, the driver of the Cadillac and Jose Avila, 23, who was inside the dealership attempting to make the purchase. Garza told BCSO that Jeremy Saunders was his roommate and he was the one who purchased the Cadillac.

When searching the Cadillac, deputies found replica mailbox keys, a $2,525 insurance check stub in another person’s name, fake IDs and insurance cards.

On Dec. 2, deputies identified Jeremy Saunders as the person who used a fake Texas ID and signed the man’s name to purchase the 2022 Cadillac.

Deputies said Garza, who had been living with Saunders for about three months, told them Saunders created these IDs using a printer and a cellphone.

BCSO initiated an arrest for Jeremy Saunders and a search warrant for his residence.

Deputies recovered a machine that manufactures credit cards, five printers, special ID paper, fake Texas IDs with Jeremy Saunders’ image and victim details, stolen credit cards and checks from mailboxes.

The sheriff’s office also found three USPS locking mechanisms, a master key copy, and a ledger with victims’ personal information.

Lloyd Marshal Garza was arrested for fraudulent possession of identifying information, forgery of a government document, unlawful conduct with a receptacle key, and driving with an invalid license.

Jose Roel Avila was arrested for making false statements to obtain property or credit, fraudulent possession of identifying information, and forgery of a government document.

Both were booked into Bexar County Jail.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Jeremy Saunders, who is wanted for making false statements to obtain property or credit between $30,000 and $150,000.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

