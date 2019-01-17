Food stuffed with metal, glass, crushed pills found on Cibolo streets, near park

CIBOLO, Texas - Cibolo police said they have identified a person of interest after food was found on neighborhood streets stuffed with metal, glass and crushed pills.

The food was brought to the attention of Cibolo police after photos were posted by Carrie Stegura on Facebook.

The photos show fresh hot dogs near the park with the crushed powder inside.

Stegura posted, “(I) also pulled a hot dog out of my dog’s mouth near a different fire hydrant right before Christmas.”

According to Cibolo police Officer Matthew Schima, the department received its first report about the tainted food Jan. 4 and has had two more calls since then.

Schima told KSAT the department has not received reports of any injured people or pets.

Schima said they currently have no suspects, just the person of interest in the case.

A person arrested could possibly face charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals, which is a Class A misdemeanor and could land the person or people responsible in jail.

Residents should be aware of the food and watch pets at all times when outdoors.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Cibolo police at 210-659-1999.

