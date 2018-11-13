Gina Ortiz Jones not conceding, files court motion to receive list of provisional voters

SAN ANTONIO - Democratic challenger Gina Ortiz Jones is not conceding the U.S. Representative District 23 race and has filed a motion to force the election administrator to release the list of provisional voters.

Ortiz Jones said her campaign is working with all 29 counties to make sure every vote is counted, including the provisional ballots.

"(Tuesday) at 5 p.m. is the deadline by which folks who voted provisional ballot have the opportunity to cure their ballot and make sure that it is counted," Ortiz Jones said.

RELATED: Ortiz Jones not giving up; Hurd claims victory in District 23 congressional race

Ortiz Jones said because the election administrator has yet to provide the list of provisional voters -- to which she said is a form of public records -- a judge ordered Monday night to release it.

"We have filed a motion to compel the elections administrator to release this list and seek a 48-hour delay, which would allow voters additional time to cure their ballot," she said.

While Incumbent Republican Will Hurd has a 1,150-vote lead over Ortiz Jones, a winner has yet to be announced.

Ortiz Jones said she does not know how many votes are still out there, which is the reason for the motion and the list to be released.

A hearing for the 48-hour delay request is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bexar County Courthouse.

RELATED: Will Hurd urges Gina Ortiz Jones to concede U.S. Rep. District 23 race

On Thursday, Hurd urged Ortiz Jones to concede, saying that there are not enough votes for her to claim victory.

"While we agree that all votes must be counted, it's also time for Gina Jones to acknowledge that Will Hurd maintains over a 1,150 vote lead that is insurmountable given the small number of uncounted ballots," Justin Hollis, Hurd's campaign manager said.

"A television interview that smacks of desperation will do nothing to change the reality of the situation; it only highlights the priority she puts on her own aspirations rather those of the citizens of the 23rd Congressional District," Hollis said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.