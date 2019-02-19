Girl, 17, fatally shot while inside car outside South Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot while inside a parked car outside a home on the city's South Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Verne Street, which is located not far from Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road.

According to police, witnesses say they saw two men in dark clothing standing by a vehicle in front of the home shortly before the shooting.

Police said a single gunshot was fired, hitting the teen, who was in a car nearby. At this time, however, it is unclear if the teen was in fact the intended victim.

Police said they later found and detained one of the men who was outside the house not far from the scene. The motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The 17-year-old girl was rushed to University Hospital by emergency crews, where she later died. Her name has not been released.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

