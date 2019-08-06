Girl Scouts help Meals On Wheels deliver lunch, surprise sweet treat

SAN ANTONIO - The Girls Scouts of Southwest Texas spent Tuesday helping Meals on Wheels deliver hot meals and their famous cookies to senior citizens in San Antonio.

"We are delivering hot meals," said Emilia Williamson, a Girl Scout. "And, along with that, we are surprising them with a box of Savannah Smiles."

Stella Marti, a Girl Scout, said her favorite part of making the deliveries was the smiles.

"I personally got involved because it gives me joy to give back," Marti said. "And to just see the smiles on people's faces. I love it."

For some of the volunteers, this was their first time delivering meals to the community.

"These girls are amazing," said Kristin Rivera, of Meals on Wheels San Antonio. "If this is their first time, it certainly won't be their last time. They are all strong women and will grow up to be amazing community leaders."

For those who depend on the meals, the cookies were a nice surprise.

"Yes! Thank you for the cookies," said Lillie Silva, a senior citizen. "They are so expensive. I never can afford them. They're so expensive, but thank you for the cookies."

Meals on Wheels San Antonio provides about 3,600 meals daily.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.