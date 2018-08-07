Good Samaritan killed in confrontation with car theft suspect is identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office Tuesday identified a man police say was fatally shot while chasing down a suspect in a car theft over the weekend.

Police say 23-year-old Jacob Gabriel killed Jonathan Connelly, 31, after Connelly confronted Gabriel about stealing a car from a gas station.

According to police, Gabriel stole an idling car from a gas station at Fountain Wood and O'Connor roads around 2 p.m. Connelly and two other drivers who witnessed the car theft began pursuing Gabriel in their cars.

According to police, one of the good Samaritans who gave chase sideswiped the stolen car along the I-35 Frontage Road. Police said Gabriel and good Samaritans got into a fight when Gabriel pulled out a handgun that he found in the stolen car.

After missing the first time he fired, Gabriel shot again and hit Connelly in his torso. Connelly died at a hospital.

When police got to the scene, Gabriel had already taken off to a nearby hotel. Witnesses pointed police to a room at the Stay Express Inn and authorities arrested the suspect.

Gabriel is charged with theft of a firearm, theft of a vehicle and murder.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.