Governor, other leaders break ground on $400 million transmission plant in Cibolo

CIBOLO, Texas - Construction begins Monday on the AW Texas plant in Cibolo.

Gov. Greg Abbott and the President of Aisin AW, Co. will join community leaders for the official groundbreaking ceremony at 11:00 a.m.

ORIGINAL: Toyota supplier to bring 900 jobs to Cibolo

The $400 million, 159-acre automatic transmission plant is expected to bring about 900 new jobs to the area over the next five years.

The plant will produce transmissions for Toyota and other manufacturers.

It's scheduled to start production in September 2021.

