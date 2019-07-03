Grammy Award-winning artists to perform inside Boerne cave

BOERNE, Texas - Have you ever heard of the Cave Without a Name in Boerne?

It's a natural limestone solutional cave that has been designated as a National Natural Landmark and has been open for public tours since 1939.

Two Grammy Award-winning artists will perform Saturday inside the cave -- Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines.

Hendrix is a singer-songwriter from San Marcos who performs Americana, folk, pop, country, blues and jazz.

Maines is a session player and musician who is also a member of the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

They will be performing together at 7:30 p.m. inside the Cave Throne Room.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Click here for purchase options.

Cave Without a Name is located off FM 474 and Kreutzberg Road, less than 40 miles from downtown San Antonio.

