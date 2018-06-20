Heavy rain causing sinkholes in South Texas city

MCALLEN, Texas - Heavy rains in parts of South Texas have caused major flooding and sinkholes in some Texas cities.

The city of McAllen posted photos of several sinkholes around the city on Facebook and is warning drivers to be wary when driving.

This comes after videos were posted to social media that show flooding in cities like Weslaco and Corpus Christi.

Pictures and posts on social media show major flooding in South Texas and along Texas coast

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of South Texas through Thursday morning.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.