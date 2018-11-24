2 killed in crash after leading deputies on chase identified

SAN ANTONIO - Two people died late Friday night after they lost control of their car while leading authorities on a chase.

The Bexar County medical examiner identified the victims as Jose Chapa, 40, and Gerardo Garcia, 35. Deputies said they saw the vehicle the pair was in traveling in the wrong direction at Bynum Avenue and Quintana Road.

When a deputy attempted to stop the men, the driver led authorities on a chase and lost control in the 2300 block of Quintana Road.

Authorities said the driver hit a curb and struck a telephone pole.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies did not say who was driving and who was the passenger.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.