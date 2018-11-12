Historic landmark at Brooks reopens after getting face-lift

SAN ANTONIO - After getting a $2.8 million face-lift that took about one and a half years to complete, Hanger 9 at Brooks has reopened and is serving as a venue for weddings, corporate and political events.

Brooks has hosted 60 events in Hangar 9 since reopening in March 2017, Brooks director of public relations Connie Gonzalez said.

"Six-thousand-plus (people) have been inside the San Antonio Historic Landmark for business meetings, weddings, quinceaneras, photo shoots," she said.

The 8,700-square-foot hangar is managed by Embassy Suites at Brooks, which employees 83 people.

"Hangar 9 is a 1917 War World I hanger. It's the only wooden Army hangar still standing in its original location," Gonzalez said.

She said while business is steady, Brooks is very proud about preserving San Antonio's deep military history.

"Hangar 9 is a prized possession. It's one of very few historic buildings on campus. We get a lot of people that were familiar with it and worked here when it was an Air Force base, so they return and they are proud to see that its still being utilized," Gonzalez said.

