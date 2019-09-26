H&M to open 5th store in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - H&M will open its fifth store in San Antonio next month.

The store is scheduled to open at Ingram Park Mall Oct. 17.

To celebrate, the store is offering the first 100 shoppers in line on opening day an H&M Access to Fashion Pass valued between $10 and $500. Other opening day customers will receive a $10 Access to Fashion Pass. Customers who recycle clothing on opening day can also enter to win a gift card valued from $50 to $250.

H&M is looking to hire 20 new employees at the Ingram Park Mall location. Click here for more information on job opportunities.

After opening, regular store hours will be Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 6 p.m. The store can be reached by phone at (855) 466-7467.

