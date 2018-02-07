Hot Cheetos ice cream is a thing and you need to have some

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Hot Cheetos ice cream is a thing and yes you can have some.
Drill’d Ice Cream Mixmasters, a boutique ice cream parlor in California, is serving up the off-beat ice cream.
The shop’s “perfect blend of vanilla ice cream and Hot Cheetos” is called the Hot as Hell, according to an Instagram post.
However, on the off-chance you don’t feel like driving to Orange County for ice cream you can always make your own version at home.
Maybe even put a Texas twist and use Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla.
Take that, California ice cream shop! Just kidding -- it looks pretty good.
