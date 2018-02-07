Bakery Lorraine is opening third location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Bakery Lorraine has announced it will be opening a third location in San Antonio at the RIM shopping center on Monday.

The bakery was named one of the 13 best destination bakeries by Conde Nast Traveler and was also listed as one of the best new bakeries in the U.S. by "Food & Wine Magazine."

“We are thrilled to be opening a third location in one of the largest parts of San Antonio,” Bakery Lorraine operator Charlie Biedenharn said.

Chefs Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell are behind the colorful macarons and French pastries for which bakery is known.

“We’re finally ready to open our doors to the community,” Biedenharn said.

The bakery also features breakfast dishes and lunch items in addition to pastries.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.