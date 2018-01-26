San Antonio area festivals, events you have to check out in 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Alamo City always has something going on, from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to the Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon.

Whether you call SA your home base or you're just passing through, there’s something here for everybody.

This year is jam-packed with festivals and events as San Antonio celebrates it’s big 3-0-0.

Plan your year:

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - Feb. 8-25

The rodeo is a San Antonio tradition dating back to 1950. Some of this year's entertainers include Alan Jackson, Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley and more.

Confucius Wishing Lanterns on the Water - Feb. 17

Cast lanterns into the San Antonio River in honor of loved ones.

Asian Festival - Feb. 17

Enjoy Asian-inspired food, music, dance, martial arts and more.

St. Patrick’s Day River Parade & Festival - March 17

Watch as the San Antonio River becomes the River Shannon when it’s dyed green. Don't forget your green beer at the Arneson River Theatre.

San Antonio Ragtime Festival - April 7

San Antonio’s tricentennial celebration wouldn’t be complete without celebrating the city’s rich musical heritage.

Commemorative Week May 1-6

This Tricentennial event includes a day of reflection of SA’s religious roots, learning about the city’s history, focus on the founding of San Antonio, celebration of the arts, a world heritage day and a military appreciation day.



Poteet Strawberry Festival - April 13-15

Poteet strawberries are now an endangered crop, according to the festival website. The festival includes a parade, food and lots of strawberry mementos.

Fiesta! - April 19-29

If you’ve never been to Fiesta you need to go. Seriously. Just do it.

Wein and Saengerfest - May 5

Live music, an artisan market, food seminars, a grape stomp, dancing in the streets… it’s all a part of the fun in downtown New Braunfels.

Cinco de Mayo - May 5

Events include a festival with music and food at historic Market Square, concerts and other commemorations.

Fiesta Noche Del Rio - May 12

Fiesta Noche del Rio is a summer outdoor performance on the River Walk featuring the songs and dances of Mexico, Spain, Argentina and Texas, according to the website.

Culinaria - May 17-20

Great wine, good food and lots of culture -- get ready for a celebration of culinary crafts and spirits.

Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio - May 16-20

Conjunto bands will play all day at the 37th annual Tejano Conjunto Festival in San Antonio.

Barbacoa & Big Red Festival - May 20

Everyone in South Texas should attend this festival at least once. There is plenty of music, barbacoa and Big Red to enjoy for everyone.

Texas Folklife Festival - June 8-10

Located on the grounds of the Institute of Texan Cultures on the UTSA Hemisfair Campus, the three-day event showcases the Lone Star State's diversity and rich heritage through a wide variety of ethnic food, music, dance, arts, and crafts, the website says.

Fourth of July Celebration - July 4

Join KSAT 12 in Leon Valley and celebrate Independence Day in style.

World Heritage Festival - Sept. TBD

The World Heritage Festival is an annual collaborative event to celebrate and promote our San Antonio Missions, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the website says.

San Antonio Beer Festival - Oct. 20

Tons of local breweries get together in San Antonio to celebrate all things beer.

Alamo City Comic Con - Oct. 26-28

Celebrities ascend on San Antonio every year for Alamo City Comic Con.

Mala Luna Music Festival - Oct. TBD

If you love rap, hip-hop and house music you won’t want to miss Mala Luna.

Wurstfest - Nov. 2-11

Sprechen sie fun? German food, music and beer await you in New Braunfels at Wurstfest.

Diwali Festival of Lights - Nov. TBD

Experience the festive tradition of India that symbolizes the victory of good over evil, the Diwali San Antonio website says.

Luminaria - Nov. 9

Luminary celebrates contemporary art with edgy installations and performances in downtown San Antonio.

Ford Holiday River Parade - Nov. 23

Ring in the holidays with this iconic night parade filled with lights, costumed float riders and music, the website says.

Wassailfest - Dec. TBD

It's an evening of music, fun food, great shopping, thousands of twinkling holiday lights and free wassail.

Ford Fiesta De Las Luminarias - Dec. TBD

Experience a century’s old tradition as you stroll along the San Antonio River, guided by more than 2,000 luminaries.

San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon & ½ Marathon - Dec. 3

The Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon Series has made running fun for more than 20 years with live bands, cheer teams and more.

Looking for some upcoming foodie events? Get your stretchy pants ready and click here.

