Cheesy Goodness: Grilled Cheese Festival coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Celebrate cheesy goodness at the Grilled Cheese Festival coming to San Antonio.

The first Grilled Cheese Festival is taking place Nov. 10 from 1-5 p.m. at the Historic St. Paul Square.

Quarter grilled cheese sandwiches will be available from different vendors around San Antonio.

The event is family friendly and will also feature music and activities for patrons of all ages.

General admission includes entrance to the event, one drink ticket and eight grilled cheese tickets.

VIP tickets will also be available and will include one-hour-early entrance to the event, one drink ticket, 15 grilled cheese tickets and an event T-shirt.

Tickets for the event will be on sale soon. Read more here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.