Driver crashes into Las Palapas restaurant on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – No one was injured after a driver crashed into a Las Palapas restaurant on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 8000 block of Callaghan Road near the Interstate 10 access road.

It’s currently unclear what prompted the driver to crash into the restaurant.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also on KSAT: