Driver crashes into Las Palapas restaurant on North Side Unclear what prompted the driver to crash SAN ANTONIO – No one was injured after a driver crashed into a Las Palapas restaurant on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 8000 block of Callaghan Road near the Interstate 10 access road.
It’s currently unclear what prompted the driver to crash into the restaurant.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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