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Local News

Driver crashes into Las Palapas restaurant on North Side

Unclear what prompted the driver to crash

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – No one was injured after a driver crashed into a Las Palapas restaurant on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 8000 block of Callaghan Road near the Interstate 10 access road.

It’s currently unclear what prompted the driver to crash into the restaurant.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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