Where to find Friday the 13th tattoo deals in San Antonio Most shops are on a first-come, first-serve basis Tattoo gun (pixabay) SAN ANTONIO – After a Friday the 13th last month, another falls Friday, and several tattoo shops are offering discounted tattoos to mark the date.
The final Friday the 13th in 2026 will be in November.
KSAT has compiled a list of tattoo parlors that plan to participate on Friday, March 13.
Most of these shops are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Take a look at where you can find discounted tattoo specials:
ALTAR Tattoo Studio will offer deals from March 10-15. The shop will offer special flash deals starting from $31. ALTAR is located at 14751 Old Bandera Road, Unit 3101. Black Magick Tattoos at 6351 Montgomery Drive will offer flash tattoos on March 13, with $20 and $40 options available. The studio will only accept cash for the promotion. Ink Therapy Tattoo Studio will offer $20 tattoos from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on March 13. The shop will accept walk-ins only and will use 2-by-2-inch flash sheets and small-name designs for the promotion. Ink Therapy Tattoo Studio is located at 1419 Commercial Ave. Ste 116. Livewire Tattoo is hosting a 24-hour event on Friday the 13th at 12991 Potranco Road, Unit 119. Master Minds Tattoo will offer Friday the 13th deals from March 13-15. Designs start at $20. The shop is located at 13231 Nacogdoches Road. Trap House Inc. at 2732 W. Southcross Blvd. will offer $20 tattoos and piercings starting at 11 a.m. on March 13. The shop will have live music and local vendors at the event. Twisted Tattoo San Antonio will offer Friday the 13th deals on March 13 at 1031 Patricia, Ste. 100. Tattoos are by appointment only, with limited spots available. Under the Rose Tattoo will have Friday the 13th deals starting at 11 a.m. on March 13 at 3730 NW Loop 410. Select designs range from $60 to $130, and this flash drop is on a walk-in-only basis.
If you own a participating shop and want to be included, reach out to KSAT at
. news@ksat.com Read also:
