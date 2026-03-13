Skip to main content
Clear icon
53º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
ROTC students at Old Dominion University subdued and killed shooter who left 1 dead, 2 hurt
Recent murder-suicide puts spotlight on domestic violence deaths, firearms
Don’t Touch: Blue dragons are showing up on South Texas beaches
Buc-ee’s locations receive failing grades from Better Business Bureau over outstanding complaints
Administration, staff cuts approaching for Judson ISD to manage budget deficit
Armed individual arrested at high school track meet, Judson ISD says
Car burglars target vehicles of spring break visitors at West Side hotels
Cold front to bring temperature roller coaster to Texas
Traffic officers, speed trailer may be added to SE Military Drive after latest crash, councilwoman says
Where to find Friday the 13th tattoo deals in San Antonio

Local News

Texas Legislature approves $5 million grant for rail grade separation on Southwest Side

San Antonio’s project is one of five grade-separation projects

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – The state approved a $5 million grant to build a rail grade separation at Frio City Road and Zarzamora Street on the Southwest Side, according to a news release.

Rail grade separation includes the construction of an underpass or overpass to provide safe access across railroad tracks.

The project is intended to cut traffic delays, speed emergency response times and reduce the risk of collisions.

San Antonio’s project is one of five grade-separation projects around Texas receiving funds through the same program, the release said.

“By removing any interaction between trains and traffic on the road, we can help save lives, reduce delays and strengthen the economic competitiveness of our communities,” said Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Executive Director Marc Williams.

The project was approved by the 2025 Texas Legislature, the release stated.

“We deeply appreciate the Texas Legislature for establishing and funding the Off-System Grade Separation Program,” said Williams.

Officials did not provide a timeline for the project in the release.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...