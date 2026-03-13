Texas Legislature approves $5 million grant for rail grade separation on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The state approved a $5 million grant to build a rail grade separation at Frio City Road and Zarzamora Street on the Southwest Side, according to a news release.

Rail grade separation includes the construction of an underpass or overpass to provide safe access across railroad tracks.

The project is intended to cut traffic delays, speed emergency response times and reduce the risk of collisions.

San Antonio’s project is one of five grade-separation projects around Texas receiving funds through the same program, the release said.

“By removing any interaction between trains and traffic on the road, we can help save lives, reduce delays and strengthen the economic competitiveness of our communities,” said Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Executive Director Marc Williams.

The project was approved by the 2025 Texas Legislature, the release stated.

“We deeply appreciate the Texas Legislature for establishing and funding the Off-System Grade Separation Program,” said Williams.

Officials did not provide a timeline for the project in the release.

