Cardi B and other top hip-hop and EDM acts to perform at Mala Luna Festival

Cardi B arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City.

SAN ANTONIO - The Mala Luna Music Festival 2018 is going big again with a huge lineup.

Headliners this year include Cardi B., Nicky Jam, and Tyler, The Creator.

This is the first announced post-pregnancy performance for Cardi B., who gave birth to a girl in July.

Last year, more than 50,000 fans attended the festival.

This year, the festival will feature more than 20 acts. It is scheduled for October 27 and 28, and will again be at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at malaluna.com.

