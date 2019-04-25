Hundreds of dead animals found on Galveston beach

GALVESTON, Texas - Dolphins, sea turtles, approximately 100 birds and hundreds of fish have been found dead on a beach in Galveston, KVUE reported by way of the Galveston County Daily News.

An investigation into the event is ongoing, but Theresa Morris, Gulf program coordinator for Turtle Island Restoration Network, worries it may have something to do with the chemical fire in Deer Park last month.

Thick, black smoke billowed into the air for four days at the Intercontinental Terminals Company, leaking pollutants into the air and waterways.

Biologists with the state department took water samples Wednesday.

The Galveston Park Board of Trustees noted a large amount of dead sea turtles and catfish near East Beach, but according to KVUE, staff hadn't noticed a big difference in the number of dead animals.

