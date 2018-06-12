In-N-Out Burger temporarily shut down all Texas locations Monday due to bad buns

SAN ANTONIO - In-N-Out Burgers temporarily shut down all its locations across Texas on Monday due to quality of its buns, according to multiple reports.

The Austin American-Statesman and KXAN news reported the company temporarily closed because the buns did not meet the quality standards they expect.

The company said the buns did not pose a health or safety issue.

Every location across Texas was expected to reopen on Tuesday after a new shipment of buns arrived, NBCDFW reported.

Executive Vice President Bob Lang Jr. also issued this statement to the TV station:

“At In-N-Out Burgers, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise. We recently discovered that our buns in Texas do not meet the quality standards that we demand."

“There was and are no food safety concerns. We decided to close all of our Texas stores until we are confident that we can serve our normal high quality bun. A new shipment of buns is on the way and we expect to reopen within the next 24 hours.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause for our customers.”

There are three In-N-Out Burger locations in the San Antonio area.

