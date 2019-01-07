Gate closures at 2 local military installations add up to traffic troubles

SAN ANTONIO - A gate closure at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph has had drivers seeing red but also feeling the Monday morning blues.

Electronic signs on the road leading to the military base say the main gate is closed, beginning Monday through April 1.

They advise drivers to use the East or West gates instead.

As a result of the closure, traffic on FM 78 and Pat Booker Road was especially heavy Monday morning.

Several drivers honked impatiently as they waited behind cars stacked up for at least a quarter mile, at one point, along FM 78.

In a Facebook post last week, the Schertz Police Department also warned of the upcoming closure, which is said is due to a construction project at Randolph.

Schertz police said that the Universal City Police Department also had concerns and had asked for additional traffic signals to be installed within its city limits.

A news release warned of another gate closure that also began Monday morning at JBSA Ft. Sam Houston.

The release says the Jadwin Commercial Inspection gate will be closed for about 115 days, or nearly four months, due to several construction projects designed to enhance security there.

Commercial drivers are advised to use the right lane of the Walters Street gate instead.

The release says this closure should not affect residents, employees or visitors to JBSA-Ft. Sam Hosuston.

To learn more about all the closures, click here.

We have a huge Military population in our area, so this will affect many of our residents.



