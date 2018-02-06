Julie Mott's brother testifies in missing corpse trial

SAN ANTONIO - The brother of a woman whose body disappeared from a funeral home testified Monday in the civil trial lawsuit.

"We're looking to get Julie back, and to find out what happened," Jonathan Mott told jurors.

The Mott family filed a lawsuit against Mission Park Funeral Home after Julie Mott's body couldn't be found. Her body was awaiting transfer to a crematorium following a memorial service in August 2015 when her body disappeared.

"I was convinced that he (Bill Wilburn) had taken my sister's body," Mott testified. Wilburn was Julie Mott's ex-boyfriend.

After the body couldn't be found, Jonathan Mott notified police of his suspicions.

Police considered Wilburn "a person of interest" in the case, but he's never been charged.

Jonathan Mott testified that in the weeks that followed, the focus seemed to shift to the funeral home instead of the disappearance.

"It seemed like it was more about Mission than about Julie," Jonathan Mott testified.

He said when the owner of the funeral home, Robert "Dick" Tips, stopped taking his parents' phone calls, "It opened our eyes to more possibilities."

In Jan. 2016, the family filed the lawsuit against Mission Park, alleging "gross negligence" and "negligence" in the disappearance of Julie Mott's body, which still hasn't been found.

The family is seeking $1 million in damages.

