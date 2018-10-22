Jury selection begins in bribery case involving co-defendant of former Sen. Carlos Uresti

SAN ANTONIO - Jury selection started Monday for co-defendant Vernon Farthing, who is accused in a bribery case involving former Texas state Sen. Carlos Uresti, which heads to trial this week.

The two are accused of paying and accepting bribes to get a Reeves County correctional center medical services contract with Farthing's company.

Uresti was accused of serving as a marketing consultant and earning $10,000 a month.

The former senator was also accused of giving half that money to a Reeves County judge. Uresti pleaded guilty two weeks ago.

Farthing's attorney has attempted to have the case thrown out with no success.

Prior to Uresti's guilty plea, Farthing had also requested to be tried separately because he felt Uresti's conviction in an unrelated fraud case would be a disadvantage to his case.

