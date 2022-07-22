Watch free San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo preliminary events in Uvalde in January

UVALDE, Texas – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is holding a qualifier event in Uvalde for the first time in the rodeo’s history.

The announcement was made last week for the event, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2023.

“We are excited to have this event in Uvalde at the County Fairplex and give many professional rodeo contestants a chance to compete in the AT&T Center in February,” said rodeo executive director and CEO Cody Davenport.

Uvalde’s qualifying event will be open to all professional rodeo cowboys association and women’s professional rodeo association card and permit holders.

“We started this journey back in March 2022 to help showcase our local competitors and feel that this event will help the economy and business in Uvalde and showcase how great of a location it is to visit in Texas,” said Davenport.

Preliminary competitions will take place Jan. 9-13 ahead of the final qualifying event. Admission to those events is free. The top 10 overall competitors will then qualify for the San Antonio Rodeo at the final event on Jan. 14, which costs $15 for admission. Tickets to the qualifying rodeo event are currently on sale for general admission bleacher seating. Box seats and VIP tickets will be available at a later date.

According to the rodeo’s website, events at the qualifier will include:

Bareback Riding

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tie Down Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

Mutton Bustin

The San Antonio Rodeo Qualifier Schedule at the Uvalde County Fairplex is as follows:

January 9 - Bareback riding at 9 a.m. and saddle bronc riding at 1 p.m.

January 10 - Barrel racing at 9 a.m. and bull riding at 3 p.m.

January 11 - Bareback riding at 9 a.m., saddle bronc riding at 1 p.m. and bull riding at 5 p.m.

January 12 - Steer wrestling at 9 a.m. and team roping at 3 p.m.

January 13 - Tie down roping at 9 a.m.

January 14 - Kid’s rodeo at 2 p.m. and public rodeo performance at 7 p.m.

“San Antoino Rodeo fans can follow the qualifiers from this event and cheer on the winners from the Uvalde qualifier against the other top PRCA/WPRA contestants that will already be competing at the rodeo in February,” said Davenport.