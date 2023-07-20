91º

Former Medina County commissioner facing felony fraud, tampering with evidence charges

Texas Rangers secure arrest warrants following theft of recycled metal funds probe

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – A Medina County commissioner who resigned last week citing personal reasons faces felony fraud and tampering with evidence charges, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KSAT Wednesday night.

Tim Neuman, who resigned as Precinct 1 commissioner on July 10, faces charges of misapplication of fiduciary property between $2,500 - $30,000, a state jail felony, and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Medina County officials did not respond to inquiries late Wednesday about whether Neuman had been booked into jail.

Neuman resigned effective immediately in a handwritten note county officials have since provided to KSAT Investigates.

Officials formally accepted the resignation of Neuman late last week.

Neuman did not respond to a phone call and text message seeking comment Tuesday.

A DPS spokesman confirmed earlier this week the Texas Rangers were investigating Neuman for the possible theft of recycled metal funds.

An official with the Medina County Criminal District Attorney’s Office told KSAT Wednesday the office had not yet received charging paperwork from the case.

