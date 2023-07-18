93º

Medina County commissioner resigns; Texas Rangers probing possible theft of recycled metal funds

Commissioner Tim Neuman cited personal reasons for resigning last week

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina County officials have accepted the resignation of Commissioner Tim Neuman, days after he resigned from his position citing personal reasons.

Neuman resigned July 10, effective immediately, in a handwritten note county officials have since provided to KSAT Investigates.

County officials formally accepted the resignation of Neuman, who represented Precinct 1, late last week.

Separately, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirms its Rangers division is investigating Neuman for the possible theft of recycled metal funds.

The DPS spokesman, who declined to release additional details about the investigation, told KSAT Monday the investigation is active and ongoing.

Neuman did not respond to a phone call and text message seeking comment Tuesday.

Officials have not said if the criminal probe is linked to Neuman’s abrupt resignation.

KSAT could find no record that he has been criminally charged in connection to the Rangers’ probe.

Neuman resigned a day before the Texas Senate introduced a resolution to honor Neuman for graduating from the Commissioners Court Leadership Academy, a program held in Texas and Washington, D.C. over the past two years.

The resolution states Neuman “has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to serving the citizens of Medina County, and he is indeed deserving of special recognition for his achievements.”

