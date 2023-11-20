Edgewood officer arrested, accused of ‘launching’ woman into table, injuring her hand, wrist and knee

SAN ANTONIO – An Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer was arrested earlier this month after a woman told sheriff’s deputies he injured her wrist and knee during a domestic violence incident, records show.

Juan Macias is accused of squeezing the woman’s hand and pulling it toward him during a dispute at home on Nov. 7, causing “her to launch off the sofa,” a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

The woman landed on a table, striking and injuring her knee, the report states.

Macias had been standing over the woman in an attempt to intimidate her and had screamed obscenities and derogatory remarks at her after returning home from a night out with friends, the report states.

The woman, who filed the criminal complaint at BCSO’s West Substation the following day, told investigators she wanted to contact local law enforcement after the incident, but she feared they would “favor” Macias since he has a lot of friends within the agency, according to the report.

The woman, who KSAT is not naming, was evaluated by medical personnel, who determined she had swelling on her left hand/wrist and a bruising abrasion on her right knee, the report states.

She refused medical treatment and declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the report.

Edgewood ISD Director of Marketing and Communications Lauren Blevins released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“Edgewood Independent School District is aware of an incident involving and subsequent arrest of an EISD police officer on November 8, 2023. Per district policy the officer is on leave while an investigation is underway. We ask that you respect the privacy of all parties involved.”

Macias was arrested on Nov. 8 and has since posted bond, jail records show. He is prohibited from possessing firearms and must avoid contact with the woman, records show.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 11 in County Court 13.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page.

If you are in crisis you can:

- call 911

- call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

- call the local Family Violence Prevention Services, which runs the shelter at 210-799-7233.

- call the Bexar County Family Justice Center at 210-631-0100.