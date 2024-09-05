Records: BCSO deputy had woman at gunpoint at scene where sergeant collapsed, later died

A Bexar County sheriff's deputy suffered a medical emergency during a traffic stop on the North Side early Saturday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy held a woman at gunpoint next to a damaged car last month as a sergeant with the agency laid on the ground gasping for air, according to a San Antonio police information report obtained by KSAT Investigates.

The sergeant was taken to a hospital and died a week later.

The SAPD report is the most detailed accounting, to date, of the events surrounding the death of Sgt. Timothy Williams, a 32-year veteran of BCSO.

BCSO officials have released limited information during the nearly three weeks since the Aug. 17 incident, stating only that Williams and a motorist had a “verbal encounter” after the motorist pulled behind him near Stone Oak Parkway and Canyon Golf Road.

BCSO officials, to date, have not released an incident report to KSAT, but have stated that Williams suffered a medical episode during the encounter.

Deputy, SAPD officer attempted life-saving measures at the scene

An SAPD patrol officer was dispatched to the scene for an officer in trouble call around 1:45 a.m.

At the scene, the officer noted that a deputy had a woman at gunpoint next to a vehicle with damage to its back bumper, SAPD records show.

Williams was on his back and was not verbally responsive, the report states.

The officer and a deputy at the scene attempted life-saving measures until San Antonio Fire Department paramedics arrived, according to the report.

Williams was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, BCSO officials previously said.

Williams died a week later on Aug. 24.

No foul play is suspected, and the woman was released after being questioned, a BCSO spokesman previously told KSAT.

Williams did not receive burial honors, at the request of his family, the spokesman previously told KSAT.

The Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County posted a tribute to Williams on social media, noting that he was a full body donor.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.