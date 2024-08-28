90º
BCSO deputy dies after experiencing medical emergency

Incident happened on Aug. 17 at the intersection of Stone Oak Parkway and Canyon Golf Road

KSAT Digital Staff

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who experienced a medical emergency shortly after initiating a traffic stop has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened before 2 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the intersection of Stone Oak Parkway and Canyon Gulf Road, where Sgt. Timothy Williams had an unspecified emergency.

EMS personnel treated Williams at the scene before he was transported to a nearby Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Williams passed away a week later, according to the sheriff’s office.

BCSO said Williams began his career with the agency in October 1991, serving 32 years.

He was a patrol supervisor assigned to the agency’s East Patrol.

