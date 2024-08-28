BCSO deputy dies after experiencing medical emergency

A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who experienced a medical emergency shortly after initiating a traffic stop has passed away, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened before 2 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the intersection of Stone Oak Parkway and Canyon Gulf Road, where Sgt. Timothy Williams had an unspecified emergency.

EMS personnel treated Williams at the scene before he was transported to a nearby Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Williams passed away a week later, according to the sheriff’s office.

BCSO said Williams began his career with the agency in October 1991, serving 32 years.

He was a patrol supervisor assigned to the agency’s East Patrol.