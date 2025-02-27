‘I will shoot you’: SAPD officer suspended for threats, insults made at fellow officer, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended for 10 days after threatening to shoot and making derogatory comments at a fellow officer, SAPD discipline records show.

SAPD said they were called out to a Northwest Side apartment complex for a disturbance between SAPD officer John Carroll and two other officers around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2024, the report states. All three officers were off duty at the time.

A supervisor’s body-worn camera captured footage of what Carroll said while being questioned about the incident.

“If you keep coming towards me with {redacted} in my arms, I am going to take that as a threat, and I will shoot you,” Carroll said, according to the report. According to records, the comment is what he said to one of the officers involved in the incident.

In response to a complaint report, the suspension records said one of the officers involved in the disturbance wrote that Carroll yelled at him and used several derogatory terms.

“I realized that there was no way (to) calm Officer Carroll down and any further communication was only going to cause further escalation,” the officer wrote.

Records show that a witness who called 911 confirmed Carroll’s use of inappropriate language.

Carroll has been a San Antonio police officer since 2019, according to city records.

