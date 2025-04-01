Skip to main content
KSAT Investigates

Comal County sheriff’s deputy arrested on DWI suspicion, records show

Edward Montalvo Rangel Jr. has been with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office for seven years

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

New Braunfels police arrested Comal County Sheriff's Deputy Edward Montalvo Rangel Jr. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. (Comal County Sheriff's Office)

NEW BRAUNFELS POLICE – A Comal County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, KSAT Investigates confirmed on Tuesday.

Edward Montalvo Rangel Jr., 39, bonded out of the Comal County Jail on Tuesday morning, according to online jail records.

New Braunfels police arrested Rangel earlier in the morning, jail records show. KSAT has reached out to NBPD for additional details on Rangel’s arrest.

Rangel was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds told KSAT Investigates.

Rangel has been with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office since January 2018, according to state law enforcement records.

