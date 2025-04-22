Skip to main content
San Antonio police officer caught making phone call during chase, records show

Officer Darius Smith was suspended earlier this month

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended in connection with a pursuit last fall, suspension records show.

Officer Darius Smith, who joined SAPD in September 2023, wrapped up a three-day suspension on April 12.

On Oct. 20, 2024, two men accused of carjacking someone led San Antonio police on a chase that began near Harry Wurzbach Road and Austin Highway.

During that pursuit, SAPD said two of its officers fired shots. However, nobody was hit.

The chase ended near the intersection of FM 1518 and Lower Seguin Road in Schertz.

While police reviewed the incident, investigators looked at Smith’s body camera. Records show they caught Smith on the phone with someone during the pursuit.

Suspension paperwork shows Smith should have been focused on his driving, police tactics and talking with the other SAPD officers involved in that chase.

Smith’s phone call was not his only offense. According to records, investigators found that he broke traffic laws by not making that call hands-free.

The report said Smith failed to use sound judgment.

About the Authors
Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

