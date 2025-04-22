San Antonio police officer caught making phone call during chase, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended in connection with a pursuit last fall, suspension records show.

Officer Darius Smith, who joined SAPD in September 2023, wrapped up a three-day suspension on April 12.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

On Oct. 20, 2024, two men accused of carjacking someone led San Antonio police on a chase that began near Harry Wurzbach Road and Austin Highway.

During that pursuit, SAPD said two of its officers fired shots. However, nobody was hit.

The chase ended near the intersection of FM 1518 and Lower Seguin Road in Schertz.

While police reviewed the incident, investigators looked at Smith’s body camera. Records show they caught Smith on the phone with someone during the pursuit.

Suspension paperwork shows Smith should have been focused on his driving, police tactics and talking with the other SAPD officers involved in that chase.

Smith’s phone call was not his only offense. According to records, investigators found that he broke traffic laws by not making that call hands-free.

The report said Smith failed to use sound judgment.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

More KSAT Investigates coverage: