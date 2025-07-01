SAPD fires officer accused of repeatedly assaulting fellow officer

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has fired an officer accused of repeatedly assaulting her SAPD boyfriend, city discipline records released this week show.

Officer Cassidy Costa, a three-year veteran of the force, received an indefinite suspension April 30 for rules violations, including acts showing a lack of good moral character, the records show.

SAPD officials became aware of the issue in December, after a second officer, Patrick Earles, sent text messages indicating he had been assaulted by Costa on multiple occasions, according to records.

“You know how stupid it is that I had to go to work and lie about how I got a black eye?” read one message sent by Earles, records show.

Another text from Earles accused Costa of busting “my eye open” and that she put her hands in his mouth and pulled on his lip to keep him from talking, records show.

Earles himself was fired from SAPD earlier this year after investigators accused him of lying about the assault incidents.

When investigators with the department’s special victims unit asked Earles about the incidents, he claimed it was not physical but “a lot of arguing.” Earles added that he did not know how it got reported as an assault.

After that interview, records show Earles texted another officer that he couldn’t tell investigators the truth.

Costa has not been criminally charged.

SAPD officials on Tuesday declined to release a copy of an incident report related to the allegations and instead requested that KSAT submit a records request for it.

Earles recanted assault claims, Costa appeal letter states

An attorney representing Costa declined to speak on the record when reached for comment Tuesday.

A letter filed on behalf of Costa, appealing her indefinite suspension, states that Earles recanted the assault allegations up to 30 times while being interviewed by investigators.

The letter states that if SAPD officials believe an assault took place, then Earles committed perjury, since he made false statements to peace officers.

KSAT could find no record of Earles facing any criminal charges.

Costa’s appeal will eventually be heard by a third-party arbitrator.

